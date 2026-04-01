The Debate: Is M&S’s boss right, should CEOs stay switched on while on holiday?

M&S CEO Stuart Machin says work-life balance is overrated, but is he right? We hear the case for and against bosses fully logging off in this week’s Debate

YES: I much prefer a few minutes checking in than the stress of the unknown

In its latest annual review, GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre revealed it was dealing with an average of four nationally significant cyber-attacks every week. In a single year, that had risen sharply from 89 to 204 serious incidents annually, with many linked to sophisticated criminal groups or nation-state actors. That’s the reality that we as leaders are operating in, and it’s exactly why I don’t think CEOs should ever fully switch off.

Whilst the idea of it certainly sounds appealing, it doesn’t always bring peace of mind. In fact, I’ve actually found the opposite. When you’re completely disconnected, there’s always that voice in the back of my mind: “what’s happening that I don’t know about?”

And we’ve seen how quickly situations can escalate. When Heathrow Airport’s CEO was unreachable during the March 2025 power outage, a major operational decision unfolded without him as hundreds of thousands of journeys were disrupted. His team did what they needed to – but it’s a stark reminder that events don’t always wait for the CEO. Could you imagine the anxiety of waking up to find it’s all unfolded in your absence, or that something critical has happened out of hours where your experience and instincts could have made a difference?

That’s why, on a more personal level, I’ve never been comfortable with complete disconnection. I genuinely hate surprises. I’d far rather spend a few minutes every hour or so checking in when I’m on holiday or out of hours than carry the stress of the unknown. My daughters much prefer that too!

Sharron Gunn is CEO of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, and former COO of ICAEW

NO: Not switching off is a silent killer, it chips away at your judgement and relationships

This debate is a perfect example of something I find intolerable in business, let alone life — the idea that one person’s way of working should apply to everyone.

There isn’t a right or wrong answer here. For some CEOs, not switching off works. Fine. But for many of us, switching off isn’t a luxury, it’s a requirement. It doesn’t make us any less driven, any less ambitious, or any less capable. In fact, for a lot of people, it’s the reason we’re able to perform at a high level in the first place.

People are wired differently. Some thrive on constant engagement, others need proper distance to think clearly and make good decisions. And then there’s real life. Not the Linkedin version of it (or Instagram for that matter these days), but actual life. If you’re a parent, for example, there is a duty of care there that goes beyond any job title. At some point, you have to be fully present. You can’t half-work and half-parent at the same time and do either well. One of them will suffer. Which is more important?

I’m quite deliberate on this in my own world. I encourage my own colleagues to switch off properly, and at times I insist on it. Not switching off can be a silent killer. It chips away at your judgement, your energy, your relationships and you often don’t notice it until it’s already done the damage. There’s also a difference between being a boss and being a leader. A boss being “always on” might look impressive on the surface. But a leader builds something that can function without them being permanently plugged in. I see that as a strength, not weakness. For some people, the always-on CEO is inspiring. For others, it’s far more impressive to see someone who is so good at what they do that they can step away, reset and come back sharper.

So no, bosses don’t all need to switch off completely. But they also don’t all need to stay permanently on. The real answer is much simpler: know what you need, build your business accordingly and don’t assume your way is the only way.

Jana Zdravecka is executive director at Infinox

THE VERDICT

M&S boss Stuart Machin last week told the Business Leader Summit in London that he felt uncomfortable about senior leaders being completely “switched off” while on holiday, and that he himself stays in touch with work while away. His comments, with a whiff of James Watt’s ‘work-life integration’’ about them, naturally divided opinion. That work-life balance is the key to happiness has almost become gospel. And yet, we can’t deny there is some refreshing realism in Mr Machin’s confession. After all, as Ms Gunn argues, in business, the stakes are high, and the M&S boss himself knows only too well the need to be on hand during emergencies like cyber-attacks.

But should emergency scenarios dictate the norm? Maybe in some sectors, but overall we think not. Ms Zdracecka is right, bosses who are able to trust those beneath them are surely the most successful, and having some proper time to recharge is beneficial for all parts of the chain. Sure, disrupt their pina coladas if the company’s in meltdown, but anything short of that, maybe give them a day off.