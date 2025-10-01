The Dalmore unveils rare red wine cask edition

The Dalmore Cask Curation Series: The Red Wine Cask Edition has been created in collaboration with esteemed cask partner, Château Mont-Redon of Châteauneuf-du-Pape

The Dalmore has launched the third instalment in its ultra-premium Cask Curation Series, finished in red wine casks sourced from Château Mont-Redon in France’s Châteauneuf-du-Pape region.

The Highland distillery used freshly emptied casks from the Rhône valley estate to finish three aged Single Malt expressions — 24, 34 and 43 years old — to highlight the influence of red wine maturation on its signature spirit.

Each whisky was finished in 2023 vintage Château Mont-Redon red wine casks made primarily from Grenache Noir, Syrah, Mourvèdre and other regional varietals.

The Dalmore said the red wine contributed savoury, plummy and jammy notes to its robust New Make Spirit, enriching the whisky’s depth and complexity at each age level.

The 24-year-old has aromas of orchard fruits and citrus, with red berries and toffee on the palate, finishing with mandarin and exotic spice notes.

The 34-year-old expression offers floral notes and vanilla on the nose, with stone fruits and wood spice to taste, and a touch of liquorice in the finish.

The 43-year-old, the oldest in the set, has aromas of dried fruit and antique leather, followed by honeyed mango and warming spice, with cocoa and espresso notes to close.

All three whiskies were bottled at natural colour, non-chill filtered and ranged from 40.3 to 40.7 per cent ABV.

Only 150 sets will be released worldwide from 1 October, priced at £36,100 ($47,750).

The whiskies are presented in a bold lapis blue carry case designed by Italian luggage maker AB Florence, inspired by the hue of Rhône valley grapes and regional French flags.

The Dalmore’s unique spirit

Founded in 1839 in the Scottish Highlands, The Dalmore is known for producing robust, fruit-forward spirit suited to extended ageing and complex cask maturation.

Its 12-point stag emblem dates to a royal gift in 1263, and the distillery has built long-term partnerships with world-renowned bodegas and wineries to refine its whisky over decades.

Richard Paterson OBE, The Dalmore’s Master Distiller, said: “We are truly passionate about the art of cask curation, and the flavours that can be created with The Dalmore’s unique spirit, when using casks from the finest wineries and bodegas.

“Red wine casks have played an integral role in shaping The Dalmore’s success, so it felt fitting to release some very rare expressions, as part of the Cask Curation Series.”

“The layers of flavour from the complex grape blends held inside these Châteauneuf-du-Pape casks from Château Mont-Redon have been instrumental in the development of these three unique Single Malts, which have such richness and complexity.”

This Red Wine Edition follows two previous Cask Curation Series releases — the 2023 Sherry Edition with González Byass, and the 2024 Port Edition with Graham’s — both built around long-term cask partnerships and limited-edition Single Malts.