The City View: Steve Hawkes and Susannah Streeter

City A.M. Acting Editor Andy Silvester speaks to two media heavyweights to look at the week to come on both sides of the Atlantic.

Susannah Streeter looks at big updates from Apple and Tesla, whilst Steve Hawkes – formerly Sun City Editor and once upon a time 25/1 shot to become the next Bank of England Governor – reflects on his time covering the Square Mile, and Westminster.

