The City View: Russia advance, and CEO of Latvian unicorn Printful on supply chains and the environment

Today Andy Silvester chats to Davis Siksnans, CEO of dropshipping company Printful, about how and why the business got started; its growth during the pandemic; supply chain issues; why dropshipping can be more environmentally friendly than traditional methods of product fulfilment; and UK expansion.

Andy also goes through the news — Russia advance in Ukraine, having reportedly taken Kherson; oil and gas prices continue to increase; and M&S has halted shipments to its franchisee business in Russia, joining a long line of businesses cutting their ties with the country.