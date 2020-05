The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient

In this episode Christian is joined by Nigel Vaz, CEO of the digital transformation giant, Publicis Sapient.

Nigel has 20,000 employees across the globe in 53 offices, so he’s confronting changes to the world of work just like every other company. But his day job to advise other businesses on how they can harness digital tools to better serve clients, customers and staff.

Publicis Sapient works with some of the largest organisations in the world, including banks, to bring about digital transformation – something which has risen right to the top of most corporate agendas.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the latest plea for help from the retail sector; Transport for London’s plan to keep the capital moving; and Sir Richard Branson’s decision to sell $500m of shares in Virgin Galactic to prop up his other businesses hit by the pandemic.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Shaun Bailey

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Stephen Jones – CEO of UK Finance

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Andy Clarke, former CEO of Asda

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Adam Smith Institute director Eamonn Butler

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Michael Spencer

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Priya Lakhani OBE

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Vivienne Artz

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Hetan Shah, chief executive of the British Academy

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Martin Gilbert

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with Dr Gerard Lyons

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Miles Celic

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with Dr Gerard Lyons

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with David Buik

Read more: The City View podcast: M Restaurants CEO Martin Williams

Read more: The City View, from City A.M., with Robert Colvile

Read more: The City View from City A.M. with Dame Helena Morrissey

Read more: The City View from City A.M., with Jimmy McLoughlin

In association with ETX Capital

ETX Capital is one of the UK’s leading spread betting and CFD trading providers, offering services to retail, institutional, professional and high net worth customers via an award-winning trading platform. With over 50 years of experience in the financial markets, customers and service are always put first at ETX, and the company prides itself in offering a tailor-made trading experience to every customer. The multi-device TraderPro platform delivers a fully customisable, award-winning trading technology with customisable charts, instant execution and over 5,000 markets to trade.

Disclaimer: Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721. ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.