In this episode of the City View podcast, Andy Silvester hosts City Airport boss Robert Sinclair. He and Andy discuss the future of aviation, the capital’s continuing global relevance and what the airport needs from Government in the forthcoming post-Covid travel review.

Andy also speaks to Tracey Brady, Managing Director of Company Matters, part of Link Group. She talks about the findings of a new report into diversity in the City of London’s mid-caps and AIM-listed firms.