The City View: Oil back above $100, and inflation likely to go up

Today Charlie Conchie takes the reigns of The City View, talking to City A.M. reporters Jack Barnett, Nicholas Earl and Leah Montebello. They discuss warnings of an inflation increase; why oil has rebounded above $100; and the chief of the Betting and Gaming Council warning Rishi Sunak against making bold regulation moves in the Chancellor’s upcoming gambling review.

Charlie also goes through the headlines, taking us through the latest with the P&O Ferries scandal; news of house prices surging; and reports of telecoms giant Ericsson’s conduct in Iraq.