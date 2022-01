The City View: Back for 2022…

Andy Silvester is joined by City A.M.’s economics correspondent Jack Barnett to talk through the economy’s prospects in 2022 – and the impact of everything from inflation to a lingering supply chain crisis.

Andy is also joined by Armadillo CEO Manny Cohen. Armadillo is now one of the world’s leaders in the growing world of RegTech – but it wasn’t always that way.