The City View: Andy Haldane, Bank of England chief economist, on the risk of contagious pessimism and the prospects for economic recovery

In this extended episode of the City View, Christian talks to Bank of England chief economist and Monetary Policy Committee member Andy Haldane, about the economic lessons learnt from the past five months and the prospects for our economy recovery.

Haldane strikes an upbeat tone and warns against letting pessimism shape “the narrative we tell ourselves about our economy and our society.”

In a wide-ranging conversation, Haldane talks about how the Bank of England has adapted the way in which it identifies and measures economic activity; why the furlough scheme shouldn’t be extended; how businesses could be helped to manage their newly-acquired debt burden; and why he thinks people won’t go back to the old ways of working.

This is the final episode of the City View podcast for this series, marking the end of a run that has seen more than 100 episodes recorded since April. The podcast will return in a new format this Autumn.

