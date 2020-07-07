Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has become a trending topic over the last year in the Blockchain world. This trend that started in the Ethereum ecosystem and now is begging to grow on its Bitcoin counterpart, the RSK Blockchain, promises to turn crypto economies into full featured financial systems offering lending, insurance, derivatives and every existing feature the traditional financial system offers.

Although the “Decentralized” part in DeFi is still aspirational as all existing solutions have at least some level of centralisation they still have merit of their own as they inherit the openness, transparency and interoperability that open Blockchains Networks offer. A financial system that’s open-source, permissionless, transparent and without any central authority and where users have full control over their assets and they can interact with each other through decentralized applications (dApps).

DeFi applications run on smart contracts, which ensures that these dapps run without any human intervention and since they are build on a public blockchain its code is transparent and open in stark contrast to traditional financial institutions.

The current financial system has become obsolete and left billions underserved. Also is fragility becomes more evident in times of crisis like we are living right now. Bitcoin itself was launched amidst the 2008 economic crisis. Today, the pandemic we are leaving through has created great economic impact all over the world, there are some countries and regions particularly susceptible where people see their economic value evaporate due to hyperinflation, and monetary policies and therefore turn to other viable alternatives to protect it.

In this context, is where the Defi movement started to take off.

DeFi is what we’ve been building and chasing since the very beginning of our project and it’s at the core of our purpose. We are working on decentralizing the financial system, because the true value for people and society is openness and neutrality. In 2012, I used Bitcoin for the first time. I was in Argentina, where we had capital controls. It was impossible to get money in and out and a friend of mine told me, “I’m so excited about Bitcoin! Why don’t you try it out? Open an account on this website (it was blockchain.info).” I gave him the address and he sent me a lot of Bitcoins, and after that I sent the Bitcoins back. We didn’t have to ask for permission from anyone, we just did it, and the whole process took an hour. Sending around 5,000 Bitcoin from Silicon Valley to Buenos Aires and back! This is how a truly global and open financial system should work.

At IOVlabs we are extending the Bitcoin financial system to be a fully open financial system through our platforms RSK Smart Contracts, RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) and Taringa.

So, why Defi on Bitcoin? Bitcoin is a reserve of value, a true, neutral, and apolitical reserve of value that is censorship-resistant, where anybody can access it. If you look at the current crisis, there’s not many places where people can protect their wealth. Regular people can’t access more sophisticated financial tools like stocks or bonds. Even gold is tough to get your hands on. But anybody can get Bitcoin. Everyone can obtain a small fraction of its value and protect it for the mid-term and long-term. That’s the openness and democratization of finance that Bitcoin is bringing.

An important element of Defi are stablecoins that enable to hedge against the volatility in the industry. The first Bitcoin stablecoin was launched back in December 2019 by Money on Chain developed on top of RSK allows bitcoin holders to earn a passive income from staking their BTC. It also provides bitcoin-collateralized stablecoins to users who wish to mitigate volatility risks, and it has a bitcoin leverage asset for those who want to increase their long position exposure.

Open and decentralized borrowing and lending are the most popular applications in the DeFi ecosystem. The lack of intermediaries reduces counterparty risk, making borrowing and lending cheaper, faster, and more available. Decentralized borrowing and lending have the many advantages over the traditional credit system: Instant transaction settlement; ability to collateralize digital assets and standardization.

Defi applications on Bitcoin will allow its users lend, borrow, trade and earn interest on their Bitcoins as well as use them for everyday payments and transactions.

We are in a moment where the traditional financial system is facing a lot of challenges and, in some places, is collapsing. It’s very important to have tools that are alternative to the traditional system and rely on technology and decentralized systems instead of centralized systems. The timing is right, we have been working for many years, and the tools are coming to production just now. Of course, nobody could have predicted COVID-19, but it is happening at the same time that society needs it, so we are very happy that we’re able to help. That’s our main focus, to see how we can realign all of our efforts behind the needs of the society.

We are taking Bitcoin to the next level with RSK and RIF, making a complete financial system that holds true to the same values of openness and neutrality. We don’t judge people, we provide these financial services to everyone, regardless of their social status, nationality, or cultural background. It’s a financial system for everybody and that’s why we are building DeFI for Bitcoin on RSK. We believe Bitcoin is the best way to protect the wealth of the people, especially those who are most vulnerable in our society and the next decade will be instrumental in crystallizing the financial system of the future.

Author Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, Co-Founder & CEO of IOV LabsFor further information visit www.iovlabs.org