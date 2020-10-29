The Car Design Award 2020 goes to the Ferrari Roma

Ferrari has scooped the Car Design Award 2020 for its sumptuous Roma, beating off competition from the likes of Porsche and BMW.

The award, which was this year presented over YouTube, goes to the “most innovative, attractive and surprising” production car of the year.

The jury said: “The Ferrari design team, led by Flavio Manzoni, did an incredible job with the Roma. This car reinterprets the classical lines of a Gran Turismo car and projects them into the 21st century thanks to sensual, evocative and cutting-edge design”.

In this week’s City A.M. review of the new Roma we described it as “both a glamorous GT and a scintillating supercar”.

The other finalists were the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe, Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, FCA 500 EV, Ford Mustang Mach E, Kia XCeed, Land Rover Defender, Lotus Evija, Mazda MX 30 and Porsche Taycan. Here’s a slideshow of the runners-up.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray

FCA 500 EV

Ford Mustang Mach E

Kia XCeed

Land Rover Defender

Lotus Evija

Mazda MX 30

Porsche Taycan

The Car Design Award also celebrates the outre concept cars that inspire the motors of tomorrow. Here are the finalists in that category – let us know your favourites in the comments.

Bentley EXP 100 GT

BMW Vision M Next

CUPRA Tavascan

DS Aero Sport Lounge

GFG Style 2030

Hyundai Prophecy

Lexus LF 30 Electrified

Polestar Precept

Suzuki Waku Spo

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR

The Car Design Award has a celebrated history, running from 1984 to 1997. It was relaunched in 2016, just in time to champion the new wave of electric and hybrid vehicles coming off the factory lines across the world.

The judges are looking for cars that “have contributed to the evolution of car design”, whether they are family hatch-backs or V12 supercars.