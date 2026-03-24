Aptia and UST Earn ISG Paragon Award for Transformative Partnership

UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has won the ISG Paragon Award for ‘Partnership of the Year’ for its work with Aptia Group, a global administrator of pension services and employee benefits. The prestigious award recognises high-performing partnerships that drive exceptional business outcomes through accountability and adaptability.

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Across the pensions industry, organisations face growing challenges in maintaining data integrity and system performance during complex transformations. This is echoed in a recent government report and industry commentary which both highlight the prevalence of legacy systems in the industry and how data has become one of the sector’s most pressing challenges. The award amplifies the need for industry partnerships in addressing this arduous task.

UST was selected as the Independent Testing and Validation Partner for Aptia Group’s complex carve-out program spanning its UK pension administration and US employee benefits portfolio. UST’s role was to ensure regulatory-grade assurance over functionality, data integrity, performance, and security under strict TSA deadlines, with no allowance for downtime during enrolment windows and limited access to legacy systems and SMEs.

UST designed a multi-layered testing strategy combining functional, performance, security, and migration validation. Its Quality Engineering AI solution ensured that every business process, schema and migration was validated with speed, accuracy and impact.

“Our high-performing partnership with the Aptia Group, supporting one of its most critical transformations, has delivered exceptional business outcomes. At UST, we act not just as a testing provider but as a true transformation partner, staying agile, responsive, and committed to continuous improvement,” said Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

“This programme demanded absolute precision and trust, and UST proved to be the right partner to help us navigate both the technical and operational complexities involved. Their dedication to going beyond their call of duty to ensure quality excellence, responsiveness and problem-solving supported us in delivering a secure and resilient platform for the clients and members we serve. This award recognises the strong One team – One dream partnership this program demonstrated in completing this complex program,” said Imran Ali, Group Chief Information Officer, Aptia Group.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients’ organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

About Aptia Group

Aptia is a trusted provider of pension services and employee benefits, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.

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Contact

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44-7341787926

Roshni Das K

+91-7736795557

SomSekhar CV

+91-9037888244

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, India:

ust@adfactorspr.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Media Contacts, Spain:

Noizze Media

Carmen Tapia / Ricardo Schell

ctapia@noizzemedia.com / ricardo.schell@noizzemedia.com

Abstract

UST has won the ISG Paragon Award for ‘Partnership of the Year’ for its work with Aptia Group.