The Beauty Tech Group set for £350m London float

The owner of CurrentBody is eyeing up an IPO in London.

The owner of beauty technology firm CurrentBody is to float on the London Stock Exchange in a move which could value it at as much as £350m.

The Beauty Tech Group, which also owns ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser, unveiled plans to list on the London stock market to “take the business to the next level”.

The firm’s products – including face masks, hair-growth stimulator helmets and hair-removal gadgets – use LED, radio frequency, microcurrent and laser treatment and have counted the likes of Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams amoung customers.

The Manchester-headquartered group is run by co-founder and chief executive Laurence Newman and acquired ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The Beauty Tech Group’s parent, Project Glow Topco Limited, said it plans to publish a registration document to apply for shares to be listed.

As well as Newman, the owner of CurrentBody is also run by co-founder and chief technology officer Andrew Showman and finance chief Sam Glynn.

Newman said: “Since launching our own-brand at-home beauty technology products in 2019, the group has delivered sustained and profitable growth and established itself as a global leader in the fast-growing at-home beauty market.”

“There are significant opportunities ahead for The Beauty Tech Group and an IPO on the London Stock Exchange will provide us with access to capital, and enable us to raise awareness and incentivise staff to take the business to the next level.”

The Beauty Tech Group posted underlying earnings of £22.9m on revenue of £101.1m in 2024, while sales rose 27 per cent to £55.2m in the first half of 2025.

The US and Canada accounted for 37 per cent of group sales last year, with the EU accounting for 23 per cent, the UK and Ireland 22 per cent, Asia 14 per cent. The firm’s products are now available in more than 90 countries worldwide.

The company had been tipped for a London public offering back in February, after it lined up Berenberg to advise on a flotation. It has also appointed former Games Workshop chairwoman Elaine O’Donnell as its non-executive chair ahead of the proposed IPO.