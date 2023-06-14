The Bank of England has mismanaged this inflation cycle from the get-go

By:

City A.M. believes in London, its people, and its businesses.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has overseen sky-high inflation

The Bank of England and Andrew Bailey have botched their messaging, their forecasts and their decisions too often – and Britain, an inflation outlier, is now paying the price

Per Mervyn King, the former Governor of the Bank of England, markets – and indeed Britain – reacted somewhat hysterically to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last year. Certainly gilt markets went tonto, and Sky News was running a live ticker of sterling’s decline against the dollar. Whether right or wrong, King’s remarks to LBC bring to mind the famous bankruptcy quote: slowly, then all at once.

Individual events – like a mini budget – are naturally easy to see as triggers to certain events. It appears a simple case of cause and effect. But in truth most events are more slow-burning than can be explained by a single ignition. 

Take the Bank of England’s gross mishandling of this inflation cycle. It is not all their fault – the Bank could not have foreseen a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin and nor should it be blamed for the absurd energy price cap, which has managed to ensure that Britain still somehow has sky-high  energy prices months after the wholesale price has sunk. But from the off, the Governor and other high-ranking figures at Threadneedle Street have botched both their communication and their decisions. 

We are now paying the price. Inflation is embedded in the UK economy in a way not seen elsewhere in Europe nor in the States. Far from starting early to dampen inflation – or, better, hiking interest rates in the good times in the mid-2010s back to historically normal levels – the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee sat on their hands for months whilst every economist in Britain was forecasting a supply shock and sky-high inflation.

Having not done so, wage spirals took hold, with the Bank’s response limited to higher for longer rates in the long-term choking off economic growth and some tin-eared remarks by the Governor.  He now bemoans ‘the labour market‘ as public enemy number one.

There is no individual trigger here; it is a series of errors that have got us here. Britain as a whole may have over-reacted to Liz Truss’ government and the spike in gilt yields it created. We might be under-reacting to the fact the picture is now worse; and the role that Bailey et al have played in getting us there. 

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.