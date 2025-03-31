Thames Water: KKR ‘preferred partner’ for group

Thames Water has moved to the next stage with bidder KKR.

Thames Water announced on Monday it had moved forward into the Phase 2 stage of equity raise with global investment firm KKR.

The company said it expects to finalise the terms of the deal by the second quarter of 2025, with the capital raised expected to be completed in the last six months of the year.

The firm said it had selected KKR as a preferred partner following a “detailed assessment of proposals received”.

It added it remained focused on “putting Thames Water on a more stable financial foundation, implementing its turnaround plan and delivering a market led solution that is in the best interests of customers, UK tax payers and the wider economy”.

KKR’s proposal bid included aiding the firm in the reduction of its Class A debt.

The company said further details of the proposal were still in discussion.

It added there was still no guarantee a binding agreement would be reached, with proposals still subject to further diligence, documentation and other regulatory measures.

As a result, the firm said certain senior creditors would continue to progress in exploring other options to recapitalise the business, despite KKR being named as the preferred partner.

This followed reports from Bloomberg last month that KKR had offered £4bn for a majority stake in the utility business.

Thames Water has faced a major financial crisis of a more than £16bn debt pile, with nationalisation appearing imminent without further equity investment.

The company received the High Court’s approval for a £3bn lifeline from its top-tier creditors in February.

But, even with the loan the company said it would rush out of cash at some point within the next year.

The High Court’s judgment was criticised for acting as a “stay of execution” when nationalisation would have provided the basis for a restructuring in the public interest.