TfL to run reduced service during coronavirus outbreak

Transport for London (TfL) will run a reduced service on its network during the coronavirus outbreak, mayor Sadiq Kahn has said.

Weekday public transport in the capital will be cut back to a “Saturday-type service” over the next few days, Khan told Sky News today.

Read more: Coronavirus: TfL set to lose £500m from decline in passengers

This means weekday Tube and bus services will run at the same reduced capacity as they would on a weekend.

The mayor of London said the service could be reduced further after that.

“What I don’t want to do is turn public transport off which means nurses, doctors, essential workers can’t reach their place of work,” he said.

Passenger numbers on the Tube dropped by 19 per cent last week year-on-year, while bus passengers fell by 10 per cent.

TfL expects to lose up to £500m during the outbreak and have said they would ask the government for financial assistance.

Its chief financial officer Simon Kilonback said the transport body “can manage the impacts” of the financial loss, but that it would still ask the government for financial assistance.

The transport body has an estimated debt of £11bn.

“We manage our finances prudently, and have reduced our deficit hugely in recent years,” Kilonback said.

“This means that we can manage the impacts on our passenger numbers and finances that are currently envisaged.

“But, given the nature of the situation, we will be looking to the government to provide appropriate financial support.”

Several other draconian measures were announced by Boris Johnson yesterday to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including telling people to stop going to pubs, restaurants and social events.

All over-70s have been told to self-isolate for 12 weeks, along with people considered especially vulnerable to the virus.

Khan, who attended yesterday’s Cobra meeting, said he was fully supportive of the government’s actions despite the potential economic impact.

Read more: UK unemployment rises ahead of coronavirus hit

“This is advice from the government, it’s not a ban, but quite clearly I support theatres closing down and events being cancelled,” he said.

“We have to make sure we do our best to keep our families healthy.”