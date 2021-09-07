TfL seeks new partner for cable car with Emirates deal set to end

Transport for London (TfL) is seeking a new commercial partner for the cross-Thames ‘Air Line’ cable car with Emirates’ decade-long sponsorship set to end next year.

Since it opened in 2012 ahead of the London Olympics, there have been over 13m journeys on the capital’s only cable car.

The 1km line, which links Greenwich to the Royal Docks, has helped bring tens of thousands of extra tourists to the area.

Journeys on the cable car start from just £4 for adults and £2 for children, with under-5s travelling for free.

TfL said that this summer has been one of the most popular for the cable car since its opening, with weekly figures reaching more than 60,000 journeys.

With the existing deal ending next summer, TfL is now looking for a new partner for a minimum of three years.

Josh Crompton, TfL’s head of the Cable Car, said: “Our cable car is unique to London and it provides spectacular views for those wanting to cross the Thames to get to the Royal Docks or Greenwich Peninsula. These latest figures show that it remains as popular as ever with Londoners and visitors.

“The Emirates Air Line is an instantly recognisable part of London now and we are keen to work with a brand following our successful 10-year partnership with Emirates.

Boutros Boutros, divisional senior vice president, corporate communications, at Emirates, said: “Emirates is proud to have helped establish what has become an iconic part of the London skyline and to have contributed to the regeneration of the local area in the process.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our great 10-year partnership, but it is now time to pass the baton onto a new partner. We wish the team behind this unique experience all the very best in the future and will watch with pride.”

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter