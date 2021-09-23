TfL sanctions for bare-faced commuters slump

Transport for London (TfL) slapped six non-mask wearing commuters per day with fines in July in the run-up to “Freedom Day” as policing of Covid-19 prevention measures on the capital’s transport network waned.

TfL imposed 123 fines on commuters for not wearing a mask in July, a 79 per cent drop from June’s 590 fines.

Over the last year, TfL has imposed 4,231 fines on Londoners for not wearing a mask on the transport network, according to figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

It is still compulsory to wear a face covering on TfL services, despite the rule being dropped in most parts of the UK after so-called “Freedom Day” on July 19.

The data shows there has been marked easing in policing rules to curb the spread of Covid-19 on London tubes and buses. In August this year, TfL asked 1,599 to put on a mask. This compared with 28,724 in the same month last year.

After Freedom Day, TFL pulled back sharply on enforcing mask wearing. The body asked 9,618 people to put on a mask in July, almost 50 per cent lower than the 18,891 asked to do so in June. 145 Londoners were removed from TFL services, down from 375 over the same period.

Siwan Hayward, Director of Policing and Compliance for TfL, said: “Covid is still with us and we all have a role to play in doing the right thing and keeping each other safe. Despite the Government removing the national requirement to wear a face coverings on public transport, wearing a face covering on our services and in our stations is still required under TfL’s condition of carriage.”