TfL picks Dutch EV charging firm to deliver hubs in London

TfL is planning to introduce the first of five charging hubs in the capital from 2026.

Transport for London (TfL) has selected a European electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint provider to help deliver several new charging hubs across London in the coming years.

Places for London, the property arm of the capital’s transport operator, said on Wednesday that utch-based Fastned was the preferred bidder for a joint venture partnership aimed at tackling concerns over poor charging infrastructure.

TfL is planning to build at least 25 sites in total, with the first of five charging hubs introduced in the capital from 2026.

The deal, which is subject to approval by TfL’s Land and Property Committee, is expected to be finalised later this year. Where possible, it also includes the provision of retail and other facilities, such as toilets, on larger sites.

Although TfL is currently planning around 25 hubs across its estate, it said there is potential for upwards of 65 subject to market demand and any further opportunities.

Fastned currently runs one of London’s busiest ultra-rapid charging hubs in Greenwich. In total, it operates 25 in the UK and more than 325 across Europe.

It comes amid long-running concerns that a lack of public chargepoints in the UK is slowing EV uptake.

Carmakers are preparing for the introduction of a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030, alongside ever-increasing fines for missing EV sales targets.

Deputy Mayor for environment and energy, Mete Coban, said: “We currently have more than 21,000 public electric vehicle charge points in London – over a third of the UK’s total charging network – and the Mayor is committed to working with partners like Fastned to hugely expand that number in the next four years.

“London is leading the way in becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world, as we continue building a greener, fairer and more prosperous London for all.”

Tom Hurst, Fastned’s UK country director, said: “Londoners deserve a top-notch EV charging network for all those daily trips and longer journeys.

“That’s why we’re excited and proud to be bringing more ultra-rapid charging to key locations across the city – all helping to ramp up London’s transition to electric.”