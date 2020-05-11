Transport for London (TfL) has warned commuters that they will have to “significantly change” the way they travel as the country begins to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night said that those who could not work from home should return to work, the operator laid out its initial plan to get public transport operating safely in the capital.

Stressing again that those who could work from home should continue to do so, it said that in order to fulfil social distancing requirements the Tube would only be able to carry 13 to 15 per cent of its normal capacity.

It said that those who had to use public transport should wear a face covering or mask, carry hand sanitiser, and wash their hands before and after travelling.

From today, all frontline TfL staff will also be offered the use of free face masks.

TfL urged everyone to “reimagine” how they make their journeys in the capital, asking people to walk and cycle wherever possible.

It also laid out plans to build services levels up to pre-coronavirus levels again, saying it would seek to run 85 per cent of bus services and 70 per cent of tube services by 18 May.

At the moment, TfL is running 80 per cent of bus services and 60 per cent of Tube services.

It also called on employers to help ease the burden on transport systems by helping staff avoid using the services at peak times.

On the Tube, TfL is also aiming to restore the Circle Line and to re-open some of the 37 stations that have been closed for several weeks.

TfL said the new advice will be supplemented over the coming days following advice on travel to be issued by the government.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “We will all have to continue playing our part in reducing demand on services by working from home if we possibly can. Please avoid public transport wherever possible. I urge all Londoners to rethink the way they travel.

The plan came after footage showed high numbers on parts of the underground network this morning as commuters returned to work after Johnson’s announcement.

Footage from Sky News showed that Jubilee Line platforms at Canning Town and Queensbury were packed with passengers.

Commuters can be seen piling onto tube trains a day after Boris Johnson said those who are unable to work from home should now be "actively encouraged" to go to work from Wednesday.



The capital’s roads were also reportedly full of cars as commuters began to move back to work after six weeks of lockdown.

Speaking to the BBC this morning, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the government would set out detailed guidance for public transport tomorrow.

TfL also confirmed that it was still in discussions with the government over financial support to help protect it through the crisis.

Around 80 per cent of the operator’s revenue comes through fares and commercial revenue, which have fallen to their lowest levels for a hundred years, TfL said.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that TfL was in negotiations with the government over a £2bn bailout.

The body has just £1bn left in the bank, and with spending currently at £21m a day, will run out of cash within two months without a bailout.

As a result, upgrades such as the Bakerloo line extension may be under threat.