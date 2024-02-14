Train drivers to strike for six more months as union boss says transport sec ‘hasn’t seen fit to talk to us’

Train drivers from five rail companies have voted to continue strike action for six months in the ongoing dispute over pay.

The Aslef Union voted overwhelmingly to continue industrial action at Chiltern Railways, c2c, East Midlands Railway, Northern Trains and Transpennine. The turnout for the vote was around 70-75 per cent.

Londoners will be most affected by strikes at c2c, which operates routes in the East London, and East Midlands Railway, which operates routes in and out of St Pancras.

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: “These results show – yet again – a clear rejection by train drivers of the ridiculous offer put to us in April last year by the Rail Delivery Group on behalf of the train operating companies with whom we are in dispute.

Whelan described Transport Secretary Mark Harper as “disingenuous” for suggesting the offer should have been put to members.

“Drivers obviously wouldn’t vote for industrial action, again and again and again, if they thought that was a good offer. They don’t. That offer was dead in the water in April last year – and I think Mr Harper knows

“Mr Harper hasn’t seen fit to talk to us since December 2022; Mr Merriman has not been in the room with us since January 2023; and the RDG has not talked to us since April last year.”

The vote comes shortly after the most recent round of national strikes and bans on overtime working, which took place between January 29 and February 6.