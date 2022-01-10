TfL finance chief quits post amid financial turmoil for the London transport body

TfL is in a financially dire situation, after subsequent Covid-19 lockdowns battered its revenues.

Transport for London’s (TfL) chief financial officer has resigned amid the transport body’s ongoing financial turmoil.

It was announced today that Simon Kilonback will leave his post and join internet provider G.Network, after working at TfL since 2009, in what is another blow to the body as it seeks to secure its financial future.

Read more Union vote: TfL drivers endorse weekend Tube strikes as Londoners face months of disruption

It comes after Sadiq Khan’s deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander also announced last month that she was resigning from her post.

TfL is in a financially dire situation, after subsequent Covid-19 lockdowns battered its revenues.

It has been forced to secure a series of short-term bailouts from the government, however Khan has complained that the stringent conditions attached to the bailout will affect the level of service.

Kilonback was seen as a key figure in securing the billions of pounds in bailouts over the last 18 months.

Nick Bowes, chief executive of the Centre for London, said: “This is a big loss for TfL. Simon is a top guy and a critical figure, but it is also a gruelling job in the current climate.”

TfL commissioner Andy Byford said: “The contribution of the CFO to organisations like TfL often goes without fanfare. But the challenges we have faced as an organisation and the absolute centrality of efficiency within our business have meant that Simon’s phenomenal contribution has been plain for all to see.

“He leaves TfL a more efficient and effective organisation than ever before and has put in the most remarkable of shifts to stabilise TfL through the ravages of the pandemic and to set us on a path to future financial sustainability. His work will leave a lasting important legacy from which we will continue to build and we thank him for everything he has done.”