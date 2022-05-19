TfL extends London’s e-scooter trial until November to continue testing the vehicles

London’s e-scooter trial will continue until November. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) has announced it will extend its e-scooter trial from 6 June until 20 November.

The project, which started in June 2021, was expanded under Department for Transport (DfT) guidance to gather data on usage as well as safety.

“We are delighted to be extending our successful London e-scooter pilot in collaboration with TfL and London Councils,” said e-scooter operators Dott, Lime and TIER, who are part of the trial.

“Data from the first 12 months of use in London shows that e-scooters can be introduced safely here, offering residents and visitors a new sustainable way to travel around the capital.

“We look forward to continuing our service over the summer, with even more Londoners set to try out our scooters in the warm weather.”

Over the last year, the trial has expanded to ten boroughs and 4,100 e-scooters, with data showing that more than one million journeys have been made.

“We will continue to look closely at data and insights as the trial is extended to see how e-scooters can play a part in a more sustainable and healthier future for London, especially now that government has confirmed legislation is expected to regulate e-scooters across the country,” added Katharina Winbeck, London Council’s strategic lead for transport and environment.

“The London trial will be very important to inform this new legislation to ensure e-scooters are rolled out safely in local areas.”

The trial extension comes a few days after the government said it will legalise the private use of e-scooters on public roads within the next year, City A.M reported.