TfL commissioner Mike Brown to stay on during coronavirus pandemic

Transport for London’s (TfL) commissioner Mike Brown will put off his plans to resign and will stay on during the coronavirus crisis.

Brown, who was due to quit in May, sent an email to TfL staff today to say he would stay on to “help lead us through the coming months”.

“It has been a tumultuous period involving many changes to our ways of life and ways of working,” he said.

“You have all risen to this with great humanity, compassion and determination to do what’s right for London, those critical workers who rely on our services, and your colleagues.

“As you may know, I was due to leave TfL in May. Given events, the Mayor has asked me, and I have willingly agreed, to remain as Commissioner for a longer period to help lead us through the coming months. I wanted you to hear it from me first.”

TfL is facing serious disruption for the foreseeable future as it moves to restrict its services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

People have been advised by the government to work from home if possible, to avoid all but “essential travel” and to stop socialising in public places.

Schools will also be shut down from Friday.

In response, mayor of London Sadiq Khan shut down 40 Tube stations last night, while also limiting London Underground and bus services.

“London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial,” he said.

“We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively.”

TfL has said it expects to lose up to £500m of passenger income due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Khan said today at a London Assembly meeting that he would be asking the government for financial relief for the transport operator.