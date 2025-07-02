TfL claims City exec who lost limbs after bing hit by Tube was ‘negligent’

Transport for London (TfL) has accused a woman who was hit by two Tube trains, resulting in life-changing injuries, of placing “herself in a position of danger” in a £25m legal battle.

PR executive Sarah de Lagarde slipped on a wet platform at High Barnet station in September 2022, causing her to fall down the gap between the platform and the train.

She was crushed by two Tubes after nobody heard her pleas, and by the time she was rescued she needed to have her limbs amputated. She now uses two prosthetic limbs, including a bionic arm.

De Lagarde has brought a legal claim against London Underground (LUL), a part of TfL, seeking £25 million in compensation. She told reporters last week outside her preliminary hearing that the accident “cost me dearly”.

She also stated that she is “not just fighting for justice for myself but for a safer, more accountable transport network for all”.

As reported by PA, James MacDonald, the lawyer representing De Lagarde, told the court the case was “not an ordinary personal injury case”.

In written submissions, he stated that the trial judge will have to decide whether LUL was in breach by not having a system in place to ensure that the Platform Train Interface is monitored as passengers exit a train at a terminus station.

However, LUL is defending against the case.

In defence documents submitted to the court by the LUL legal team and seen by MailOnline, the London network suggests “the incident was caused or contributed to by the claimant’s negligence”.

LUL denies liability, arguing De Lagarde’s injuries were the result of her negligence and alleging that she “placed herself in a position of danger” because she was “negligent” in how she got off the train.

Last week, the court indicated that an eight-day trial for this case would be listed for early 2027.

Sarah de Lagarde won Industry Leader of the Year at last year’s City AM Dragon Awards for Social Impact, in recognition of her charitable and campaigning activity.