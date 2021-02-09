Test and trace app prevented 600,000 Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 app has prevented about 600,000 cases of coronavirus, the government has said.

The app has also told 1.7 million people in England and Wales to self-isolate at home, according to reports.

Read more: Test and Trace is failing to persuade 20,000 people to self-isolate each day, Dido Harding admits

According to the latest coronavirus figures, 3,959,784 people in the United Kingdom have tested positive for coronavirus.

A further 14,104 tested positive in the last 24 hours, and 333 individuals died within 28 days of a positive test.

Some 16.5 million people are actively using the Covid-19 app, which is 24 per cent below the app latest download tally, which the BBC reported is the government’s preferred use measure.

Read more: Government to require repeated Covid tests for all incoming passengers – report

Earlier this month Dido Harding, the chief executive of the test and trace scheme, admitted around 20,000 people each day who should be self-isolating are not being convinced to do so by the government’s scheme.

City A.M. previously reported that test and trace has repeatedly tweaked its counting methodology to boost statistics. A major change in December that meant a single phone call to one member of a household would count all their co-habitants as “reached” via the Test and Trace scheme.

The Department for Health and Social Care admitted to City A.M. that the number of “contacts reached” also contained duplicate figures, although it refused to clarify how many.