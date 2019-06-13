Tesco sales growth slows in ‘subdued’ market

The supermarket, which is the largest in the UK, said sales hit £9.08bn in its core market, representing like-for-like sales growth of 0.4 per cent. Read more: Tesco Bank quits ‘challenging’ mortgage market
Analysts had predicted growth in a range of flat up to one per cent. Last quarter the grocers reported sales growth of 1.7 per cent.
Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said: “We have had a strong start to the year, growing ahead of the UK market on both a volume and value basis. “Our customer offer is more competitive than ever, with a wider choice of our “Exclusively at Tesco” products now available in more stores, helping to drive more than 10 per cent sales growth across the range.”
Read more: Tesco turnaround marks a milestone for drastic Dave Emma-Lou Montgomery, associate director at Fidelity Personal Investing, said: “Chief executive Dave Lewis may call the supermarket sector ‘subdued’ but what he really means is ultra-competitive. One of its fiercest rivals, Lidl, wouldn’t be opening 40 new stores in the south east in a less-than-buoyant market.”