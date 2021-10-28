Tesco joins forces with Gorillas delivery app

Tesco has announced it is launching a pilot with speedy delivery company, Gorillas.

Supermarket customers will be able to order Tesco products to their doorsteps via the Gorillas app, from Thursday (October 28).

Gorillas will set up micro-fulfilment sites at five large Tesco stores, to pick, pack and deliver to customers.

The app’s first Tesco micro-fulfilment site will use warehouse space at the Thornton Heath Tesco store and stock a selection of around 2,000 products.

Tesco – the largest online food retailer in the country – said the partnership would make its online offer even more convenient for customers and cater to those requiring products immediately.

The grocer’s online amenities were recently the victim of a two-day outage after hackers tried to attack the firm.

Tesco launched its own 60-minute grocery delivery service, Tesco Whoosh earlier this year. It is available in around 50 Express stores now with aims for this to expand to 100 stores by the end of the year.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK & ROI chief executive officer said, “The idea that we can reach our customers in just ten minutes is really exciting. We are committed to being easily the most convenient choice for our customers, enabling them to shop whenever and however they want.

The supermarket giant was keen to hear feedback from customers during the pilot, Tarry added.

Chief operating officer for Gorillas, Adrian Frenzel, said the “co-location partnership” would “bring unprecedented value” to Brits.