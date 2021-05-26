Tesco is trying to give quick delivery apps a run for their money

Tesco is set to launch a new rapid delivery service which will allow the supermarket giant to shuttle orders to customers doorsteps in less than an hour.

The supermarket chain will first trial the Whoosh delivery service at its Wolverhampton Willenhall Express store – assessing its potential for a wider rollout.

It said that the ambitious one-hour service will be available for customers in selected postcodes around Wolverhampton.

Chris Poad, at Tesco, said: “Customers are telling us that they would welcome the addition of a 60-minute delivery to their door option as part of our online grocery service,” Tesco online managing director, Chris Poad, said.

“We’ll use the pilot to understand how Whoosh could work best for both our customers and our colleagues.”

Online sales have soared since the beginning of the pandemic, which has pushed chains and start-ups alike have been trying to get in on faster digital deliveries.

Start-ups like Weezy, Gorillas and Dija are promising instant deliveries with no substitutions.

Major retailers like Morrisons, Aldi and the Co-op have begun using delivery operators such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats to reach customers. But so far, Tesco has refrained from the venture.

With Sainsbury’s using its own Chop Chop rapid delivery service, as well as services through Deliveroo and Uber Eats and Waitrose doubling down on its business with Deliveroo – Tesco risked lagging behind in the speedy delivery sphere.

Tesco has said that its customers will now be able to order on-demand via its app or website, with products delivered by bike, moped or car for a £5 delivery fee.

