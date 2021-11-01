Tesco and Morrisons lead the charge as UK supermarkets ramp up EV support

The UK’s supermarkets have ramped up their efforts to support the electric vehicle (EV) push by installing nearly 1,000 new EV charge points at their stores in the past 21 months.

Rapid chargers at supermarkets have more than doubled in less than two years, according to data analysed by EV charge point finder Zap-Map and the RAC, bringing the total to over 450.

Some 1,300 supermarkets now offer EV charging facilities, as an increasing number of households make the switch to less carbon-reliant transport on the UK’s race to net zero.

Tesco has emerged as the most switched on to the heightened demand, adding more EV chargers than any other supermarket by installing more than 640 devices.

Morrisons have also ramped up installations to cover around 40 per cent of its store network, and have the most rapid charge points out of UK supermarkets.

“While the majority of drivers going electric will be fortunate enough to be able to charge easily on their driveways at home, for the remainder it won’t be so easy so having access to free, or affordable, charging facilities at supermarkets is very important, and could even help accelerate EV take-up in the first place,” RAC director of EVs Sarah Winward-Kotecha said.

“Rapid charge points, in particular, make it possible to run an EV easily without access to a home charger as drivers can get their cars topped up in the time it takes them to do their weekly shop,” she explained.

The EV lead urged supermarket chains to recognise the “vital role” they play in encouraging more drivers to opt for EVs next time they change their vehicles.