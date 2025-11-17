Terra Firma Energy Completes Pre-Emptive Maintenance Programme to Support UK Grid Through Early Winter Demand Surge

Terra Firma Energy (TFE), a leading owner and operator of flexible generation assets, today announces the completion of a fleet-wide programme of pre-emptive maintenance to ensure maximum availability and resilience ahead of what is expected to be a challenging winter for the UK electricity system.

This announcement follows the amber cold-weather health alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency, as reported by Sky News, with temperatures forecast to fall as low as –7°C in parts of the country and potentially –10°C overnight. Early and severe cold spells typically drive a sharp increase in electricity demand, while also heightening volatility in wholesale power markets when renewable output dips and system margins tighten. These conditions place greater reliance on the UK’s flexible generation fleet to keep supply and demand balanced.

In preparation, TFE has completed an accelerated maintenance and readiness programme across all operational sites, ensuring each plant is fully optimised for rapid response, cold-start performance and sustained winter operation. This includes:

Full mechanical, electrical and control-system inspections across the fleet

Cold-weather readiness work covering cooling circuits, auxiliary heating, and freeze-risk mitigation

Enhanced remote monitoring, diagnostics and 24/7 visibility improvements

Working closely with EDF, TFE’s trading and optimisation partner, the company has ensured that all assets are fully integrated into real-time optimisation strategies designed to capture high-value windows while supporting system stability during periods of elevated demand and market stress.

Zach Dodds-Brown, Development Director, Terra Firma Energy commented:

“With winter arriving earlier and colder than expected, the UK energy system will rely more heavily on flexible generation to support security of supply. Thanks to our pre-emptive maintenance programme, and our close coordination with EDF as our optimisation partner, Terra Firma Energy enters this winter in a strong position to deliver reliable, responsive capacity when the grid needs it most.”

About Terra Firma Energy

Terra Firma Energy constructs, owns and operates flexible power generation plants across the UK. With three operational sites and additional sites under construction totalling 116MW, the company is expanding through development and acquisition to support the UK’s transition to a resilient, flexible, low-carbon energy system.

