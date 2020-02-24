Ten people injured after car hits carnival parade in Germany

Ten people have been injured and a driver has been arrested after after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in Germany, according to reports.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the incident in Volksmarsen, in Hesse state, was an accident or deliberate attack.

German media outlets have reported that children are among the injured, and also reported that the driver deliverately broke through plastic barriers set up by police around the parade area.

Photos published online showed police officers standing next to a silver Mercedes-Benz car that appeared to have been involved in the incident, Reuters reported.

Dirk Richter, police spokesman in the nearby city of Kassel told Welt TV: “Everything we have available from the Kassel area is there.”

The incident comes less than a week after a gunman killed 11 people, including himself, in one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

Germany is celebrating Rose Monday today, in which tens of thousands of ppeople attend street parades featuring comical or satirical floats.

