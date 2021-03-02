New Attorney General named to cover Suella Baverman's maternity leave

Conservative MP Michael Ellis QC has been temporarily made Attorney General while Suella Braverman is on maternity leave.

Braverman is due to be on maternity leave for six months, during which Ellis will take up the reins in her absence.

Read more: Budget 2021: Kwasi Kwarteng all but confirms furlough extension

Ellis, who was elected Conservative MP for Northampton North in May 2010, was officially made Attorney General today.

He said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Attorney General for England and Wales while Suella Braverman is on maternity leave.

“I look forward to working with the many excellent lawyers and officials to play my part in making law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution. I wish Suella well on her maternity leave.”

Read more: Budget 2021: Philip Hammond tells Boris Johnson to ditch big infrastructure projects

The Attorney General oversees the work of the Law Officers Departments, which include the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office, and the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

The role also carries out a number of functions deemed to be in the public interest, such as considering unduly lenient sentences, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court. These functions are carried out independently of their role as a government minister.