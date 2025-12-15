Teletrac Navman Report: 84% of Fleets Cite Driver Exoneration as a Leading Reason for Deploying Safety Technology

New research from Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and a Vontier company, has found that 84% of fleets cite driver exoneration as a leading reason for deploying safety technology, with 53% of fleets that suffered accidents in the past 12 months successfully able to exonerate a driver.

The ‘Mobilizing the Future of Fleets: 2026 Risk and Exoneration Edition’ uncovered that a third (34%) of fleets reported being impacted by fraudulent motor claims. 77% of respondents also agreed that increasing litigation and legal costs are now a global concern, made evident by the rise of fleet insurance premiums (Risk Strategies1), with umbrella liability coverage increasing from 10% to 30%, and auto liability from 10% to 20%.

“The role of telematics is evolving and taking on a more strategic purpose in fleet organizations, moving solely from a tool used for cost control and improvements, to an extremely powerful, proactive risk prevention and management solution,” said Alain Samaha, Chief Executive Officer, Teletrac Navman.

“A high percentage of fleet safety incidents are caused by third parties and other external factors, and video telematics is now the most powerful tool to provide irrefutable, contextual evidence that protects people, preserves reputations, and stabilizes margins.”

Teletrac Navman’s research found that modern fleets are also taking a considered and layered approach to risk management, with 56% utilizing five or more technologies and 74% partnering telematics with dashcams – this combination providing fleets with the full context around driving events, combining performance metrics, video evidence and location data to create a complete, defensible picture when incidents occur, and for meaningful, proactive driver training.

Accordingly, since implementing safety technology 85% of fleets have reported being able to counter the general rise in insurance premiums, with 65% recording premium decreases. Nearly three-quarters (70%) of respondents reported that combining cameras with telematics data drastically reduced the time needed to process accident claims, indicating that integrated evidence is transforming disputes into clear outcomes.

“This is a moment for fleet leaders to make a positive, strategic shift,” added Samaha. “Treat safety tech as a long‑term asset: invest in platforms that scale, embed evidence into everyday workflows and fraud protection, and use outcomes to renegotiate insurance and drive operational change. Do this, and safety becomes a competitive differentiator – not just a line on a budget, but a foundation for resilience and growth.”

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 750,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website www.vontier.com.

1 https://www.risk-strategies.com/hubfs/SOTM%202025%20Outlook/Risk-Strategies-State-of-the-Insurance-Market-2025-Outlook.pdf?hsCtaAttrib=188393143728

