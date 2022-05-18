Telecoms provider Daisy Group acquires Sungard’s clients following collapse

Daisy’s founder Matthew Riley has reportedly signed a deal to transfer Sungard’s clients to Daisy. (Photo/Matthew Riley via LinkedIn)

Telecoms provider Daisy Group has reportedly snatched clients from IT services and data management firm Sungard two months after the latter’s collapse.

Daisy Group’s founder Matthew Riley signed a deal to transfer Sungard’s clients to Daisy, Sky News first reported.

Customers were informed of the change via a letter which said that Sungard’s recovery sites were “unable to continue” because of ongoing concerns and that it was best for client to “transition their services to facilities operated” by Daisy.

“Daisy has significant expertise in the delivery of these services and is recognised as a market leader in the UK for business continuity and operational resilience,” the letter read.

The deal comes two months after Sungard filed for administration because of rocketing energy costs and a row with their facilities’ landlords over payments.