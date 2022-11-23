Teens keep flocking to TikTok for book inspiration

Youngsters say that TikTok has helped them rediscover their love for reading, as the tech giant continues to push into the book selling market.

New research from the Publishers Association published today found that BookTok, the social media trend focusing on books and literature, is playing a key role in getting Gen-Z reading again.

In a poll of over 2,000 16-25 year olds, 69 per cent said that BookTok or book influencers have helped them discover a passion for reading, with over half turning to it for recommendations.

Last week, the Chinese social media firm TikTok announced the launch of its “Books Category” to TikTok Shop UK, announcing partnerships with publishers HarperCollins UK, WH Smith, Bloomsbury and bookshop.org,

The news has also had a positive impact on physical bookshops, with nearly half of respondents visiting a physical bookshop to buy a book they have seen on BookTok.

As a result, many bookshops are responding quickly to the growing trend. Book Bar, an independent bookshop and wine bar in London, aims to bring this community to life and has felt the impact of BookTok first-hand.

Due to trends driven by BookTok, the shop now stocks more contemporary books which cater to a broader demographic.

“It’s great to see that the BookTok phenomenon is igniting a love of reading for young people. Reading can be so beneficial to health and happiness and is a way for all ages to connect over common interests,” said The Publishers Association chief Dan Conway.

“Publishers are fully embracing this trend and it is really interesting that this is a digital phenomenon which is being felt directly on the high street.”