Teens in AI: Delving into dynamic initiatives for the future

Elena Sinel, founder of Teens in AI

What’s the next big thing? Entrepreneurs ask themselves that question all the time.

For Elena Sinel, it’s merging the world of entrepreneurship, social impact, and the realm of AI into one – with an educational twist, of course.

The Uzbekistan-born and award-winning entrepreneur founded Teens in AI in 2018, a hands-on learning experience for young minds in tech – and has since taken the London-based initiative global.

Whether it be teaching youngsters how to innovate the use of AI for a societal impact or encouraging young girls to join the industry, Teens in AI has now reached 76 countries, with zero plans to slow down in the future.

“We are trying as much as possible to raise awareness amongst young people about what AI can do… but at the same time, if they are willing to embark on the journey of building their own AI systems, how they can do this responsibly,” Sinel said.

The interesting part? Sinel’s still learning what she teaches, too. With a background in politics and international relations, it wasn’t until she spotted an opportunity by “accident” that she realised teaching the ethics of technology would be her next career move.

Tackling stereotypes

Sinel said it was an transformative moment when she followed her teen daughter to school one day.

“Why would you want to study computer science… it’s for boys,” the teacher told her daughter.

It didn’t sit right with her: why was the world of technology still considered a “male” profession? So after bringing her daughter to a few “hackathons” here and a few “techathons” there, the concept of Teens in AI was born.

But what is it like quitting a secure day job to work full-time as a social entrepreneur? Especially when social impact comes above all – even profit.

“Scary,” Sinel said as she reflected back on her decision.

I didn’t pay myself a salary in the first three years at all Elena Sinel

“The little money generated was used to hire our first business development team member, who later played a crucial role in finding corporate partners or schools who believed in our vision.”

No portfolios here

With ever more entrepreneurs having fingers in many pies, Sinel is an outlier.

“I do not have multiple ventures, I don’t sit on boards, I am not an investor – I just do Teens in AI, and that’s my purpose,” Sinel added.

On a mission to create systemic change worldwide, though, she said she even hopes her business model lacks a purpose in the future.

“If we become a mission that is no longer needed, that would be a dream come true,” Sinel said. “Then I can move on to doing something else.”

Learning the ropes of AI has been a massive help for her and her team, even if they were “sceptical” at first.

Whether generative AI is being used to help her team with generating campaigns or translating materials, Sinel said: “It helps us optimise our operations.”

“When we have a program running in Germany, in Austria, in France, like we do with some of the biggest brands that we’re working with right now, then we can immediately translate those materials and make them available in the language that’s needed,” she added.

Courses run from beginner to intermediate with prices that range from £149 to £200.

While Sinel and her audience are still learning and teaching the behind-the-scenes of technology, it’s a tool many entrepreneurs alike are beginning to find useful.

In fact, a recent survey of 2,000 budding entrepreneurs by Venture Planner showed 78 per cent said they would be open to using AI tools to help them kick start their business.

But it’s also about the community you build along the way, Sinel said.

“I realised only very recently that I cannot do it on my own and I need to find those giants whose shoulders I could stand on,” Sinel said.

“It’s not just about my journey; it’s about creating a supportive community where we can all lift each other up to achieve our common goals.”