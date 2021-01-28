Tech training top of the agenda for UK businesses

UK businesses are prioritising digital transformation amid the pandemic with tech training coming top of the agenda.

The pandemic has seen a rapid uptake in digital adoption as consumers are forced to shop online and businesses are being forced to adapt.

An overwhelming majority of large firms have said the pandemic has prompted them to overhaul the way they use technology, according to recent research.

A survey of 750 decision makers within UK businesses by Studio Graphene shows the majority of companies are prioritising digital transformation this year.

Two thirds of the UK’s businesses plan to invest in tech training for employees over the next year with 58 per cent planning to recruit new tech talent to support digital initiatives.

Ritam Gandhi, founder and director of Studio Graphene, said: “Usually, large businesses tend to be the stragglers in the race for digital innovation. Constrained by legacy IT systems, red tape and layers of bureaucracy, many corporations struggle to push digital transformations through at the same pace as their smaller and nimbler counterparts.

“But our research suggests that the tides may be turning. COVID-19 has prompted large businesses to finally escape the trap of legacy thinking, and instead behave more like a startup in the battle for survival.

“It’s positive to see that businesses are now tapping into innovative technical solutions and laying the groundwork to adapt to a set of new and difficult conditions.”

“Investing not only in technology itself, but also in upskilling staff and leveraging external expertise, will help businesses to unleash the immense potential of new and emerging tech – and innovate the way to new opportunities in the long-term.”