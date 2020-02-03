Tech start-up Cera acquires Mears Care

Homecare tech start-up Cera Care has acquired Mears Care in a deal worth more than £30m.



The acquisition will boost Cera’s employee numbers to 2,000, with 20 offices across the country and the ability to deliver more than 10,000 visits a day.



Read more: Saga to sell care operations under Elliott break-up threat

The London-based startup said the deal will allow it to roll out its technology, which uses artificial intelligence to predict health deteriorations and recommend actions to carers, more widely across the UK.



Cera, which was founded in London in 2016, saids it will target further acquisitions and diversify its services to complex care and home diagnostics.



Cera co-founder and chief executive Ben Maruthappu said: “Our acquisition of Mears Care gives us the opportunity to transform a traditional care service into an innovative care provider, that operates on the frontier of revolutionising social care.



“This milestone will provide us with much greater national coverage, combined with a strong network and talent-base, that takes our offering to a new level, serving many more users, and empowering many more care workers – making Cera the leader in modern and effective elderly care.

Read more: The UK’s social care system is in crisis — but technology can help ease the burden

“Since our launch in 2016, we have demonstrated our commitment to improving the quality of care provided to older people. Through the development and use of pioneering new technologies, we are transforming the lives of users and front-line staff, while working with the NHS to deliver better integrated services across the country.”



