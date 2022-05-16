Tech firm behind NHS’ covid data system moves security operations to UK amid Kremlin cyber attack fears

Fears of a Russian cyber attack has forced the firm behind the NHS’s vaccine rollout to move permanently to Britain.

Palantir is taking its security operations away from the United States to the United Kingdom, amid concerns about the Kremlin launching an attack on cables laid under the Atlantic Ocean, according tot he Telegraph.

The firm, which works with the Ministry of Defence and helped to develop the NHS covid data system to to track the virus’s spread, is believed be the biggest company of its kind to set up a base in the UK.

Palantir’s UK head, Louis Mosley said according to the Telegraph, that “protecting the UK’s most vital public and private organisations has never been more important.”

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has been accused of launching cyber attacks against Ukrainian and other European targets, as well as duping British government departments and ministers.

Last week, Palantir posted revenue growth of more than 30 per cent for the first three months of 2022.