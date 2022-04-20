Cyber hack leaks personal details of UK government employees, which appear on Russian sites

A suspected cyber attack leaked personal information of UK government employees, which appeared on Russian online sites.

The foreign office launched an urgent investigation into the alleged hack, as it seeks to explore the origin of the leak amid fears a hostile foreign state was involved, according to the Telegraph.

It told City AM we “do not comment on security matters”, and warned against sharing the information as it might put the officials at risk.

The breach’s scale is not clear and comes after it was revealed the government was subject of a suspected hack from a UAE-based group, using Israeli-made technology.

The spyware, Pegasus, created by the NSO group, was used to target phones in the foreign office over the last two years.

David Lammy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, called for the UK to ban the NSO group.