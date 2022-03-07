Anonymous hack Russian TV urging public to oppose Ukraine invasion

The notorious hacker group Anonymous hacked Russian streaming services last night, including the live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, and Moscow 24.

Taking control of the channels, the group showed clips of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The hacking collective #Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today],” the group tweeted, attaching a video.

The footage showed stating that “ordinary Russians are against the war”, and the group have called on Russians to openly oppose the attack on Ukraine, standing up to the Kremlin.

Footage was also posted on the social media site Reddit, where it received thousands of upvotes and comments.

Since Russia first invaded, Anonymous have taken the opportunity to launch several cyberattacks including DDOS attacks and the complete shutdown of government sites.

Last month, the group made a direct address to President Vladimir Putin, warning him against action.

Anonymous have claimed it had breached a Russian military database and published the contents online, demonstrating the distinct cyber element of the war in Ukraine.

Previous targets of the masked group include the Church of Scientology and the Islamic State