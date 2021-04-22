Taylor Wimpey sees strong housing demand as market continues recovery

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey today said that the housing market has remained healthy in 2021 after a surge in customer demand.

Speaking in a trading update, Taylor Wimpey reported a net private sales rate for the year to 18 April of 1.00, compared to 0.90 in 2020.

Its total order book value stood at around £2.81bn, a rise from the £2.66bn reported a year earlier.

The firm said the market’s strong start to the year was underpinned by customer demand, low interest rates, good mortgage availability and government support for first-time buyers.

The housebuilder confirmed that it would pay out a final dividend of 4.14p per share after a year in which Covid forced it into site closures.

Pete Redfern, chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, said that the company remains on track to trade in line with its full year expectations.

“With strong market fundamentals, customer demand for our high-quality homes remains robust and we are achieving a strong sales rate and building a healthy forward order book.

“We are a cash generative business with a strong balance sheet and remain focused on our strategic priorities to drive operating profit margin while creating long term value for our customers and shareholders.”

