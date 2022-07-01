Taxpayers to foot extra £27.3m bill for Royal Family even as cost of living soars

UK taxpayers will pay an extra £27.3m over the next two years for the Royal Family even as a cost of living crisis grips the country.

The additional amount is to help the Royal Family meet expenses after a drop in profits at the Crown Estate, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The Royals spent £102.4m in the fiscal year to April 2022, a 17 per cent rise from the previous year. Spending has increased 53% from four years ago when it was £67m and has risen every year since.

The UK is already struggling with record inflation at 40-year highs with average household income dropping.

Taxpayers pay most of the royal family’s expenses through the Sovereign Grant and this may add to the burden for Brits, with surging food and energy prices already costing them.

The Sovereign Grant for the next two years will be at £86.3 million each year, totalling £172.6 million.

The royal family says this year’s £86.3 million Sovereign Grant is equivalent to £1.29 per person in the UK.