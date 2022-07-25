TalkTV reaches only three per cent of Brits despite hefty investment

(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

TalkTV reaches only three per cent of the UK viewing population per month for an average visit length of eight seconds, according to data from Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB).

As first reported by the Press Gazette, the Rupert Murdoch-backed channel has struggled to get off the ground, despite heavy investment in studio space and big name anchors.

BARB data for May 2022 showed that TalkTV reached 1.9m Brits for linear TV; this is compared to 12.3m for BBC News and 8.9m for Sky News.

The channel’s most obvious rival, GB News, reached 2.19m people for an average of 35 seconds during the same period.

TalkTV presenters, which aim to provide ‘straight talking’ news, include Piers Morgan and former political editor at The Sun Tom Newton Dunn.