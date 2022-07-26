TalkTV Tory leadership debate halted after ‘medical issue’

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in last night’s BBC debate

Tonight’s TalkTV/The Sun debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss finished prematurely, after the moderator fainted on stage.

A NewsUK spokesperson said Kate McCann, political editor at TalkTV, was fine but that it was decided the debate should not continue.

A loud crash was heard about 30 minutes into the debate and a visibly shaken Truss rushed toward the camera, before the feed was switched off.

A News UK spokesperson said: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate.

“We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

TalkTV presenter Ian Collins said Sunak and Truss stayed in the studio and talked to the assmbled readers of The Sun in attendance.

Sunak tweeted: “Good news that you’re already recovering Kate McCann. It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly!”

Truss tweeted: “Relieved to hear Kate McCann fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end. Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of The Sun and TalkTV teams again.”

Sunak and Truss clashed on their respective tax and NHS plans before the debate was halted in what was a much more cordial affair than last night’s BBC debate.