Talktalk hopeful of securing lifeline investment as refinancing deadline looms

TalkTalk’s finances are in dire straits as falling sales combine with the spiralling cost of its debt

Talktalk is engaged in mad dash to secure a £200m lifeline from one of its largest shareholders amid warnings it is on the brink of collapse.

In its latest annual report, directors of the private telecoms company said that there was a chance that the embattled firm could become insolvent by “August 2024 or sooner”.

They added: “These risks represent a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon the group’s ability to continue as a going concern such that it may be unable to release its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.”

The warning comes as Talktalk bosses continue their scramble to refinance more than £1bn in outstanding debt, which piled up when the firm was taken private four years ago by its founder, Sir Charles Dunstone, and money manager Toscafund in 2020.

The two shareholders have both said they are open to pumping an additional £200m into the embattled firm, which serves over 3.6m broadband customers. But negotiations remain unresolved, with the top shareholders holding out for a debt reduction from lenders before they commit the funds, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Elsewhere in the report, the firm’s directors said they have a “reasonable expectation” they will be able to refinance successfully, and that it the group will have “sufficient resources”.

Talktalk has buckled under the growing cost to service its mountain of debt placed on it by Sir Charles and Toscafund, as interest rates surged in 2023 and much of 2023.

This has been further amplified by the telecoms provider’s operational bottom line. In the year to March, its pre-tax loss ballooned from £70m to £127m as the firm struggled to fight off the effects of surging inflation and fierce competition.

This has prompted its main shareholders to search for a buyer.

If Talktalk fails to refinance its loans, it could be seized by lenders. Australian investment behemoth Macquarie is said to be sniffing around a £500m bid for a large stake in Talktalk’s wholesale business, while Virgin Media O2 was reported to be in talks with Talktalk for its consumer division in February.

James Smith, Talktalk’s chief financial officer, told The Sunday Telegraph: “We anticipate agreement on new capital investment into the business in the near future, and discussions to achieve that are ongoing. Engagement continues with a potential new investor, together with potential new lenders.”

Toscafund was approached for comment.