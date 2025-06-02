Talking Finance: Five tips to have a healthier pension

Pensions might seem like a horribly daunting, complex or distant concept. However, the reality is that the earlier you engage with them, the better your chances are of having the kind of retirement you want.

Thinking about how much money you might need to live on in retirement, using a pensions calculator to forecast what your income might look like in retirement, increasing your contributions, asking whether your pension investments are right for you or considering consolidating your pensions are some good tips to have a healthier pension.