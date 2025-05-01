Talent is fleeing Trump’s America and Britain stands to benefit

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The US is experiencing a brain drain as the American dream turns into a nightmare under Donald Trump. Britain should welcome American talent with open arms, says John Caudwell

I cannot be the only one watching with deep concern as the United States – a nation once synonymous with opportunity and freedom – descends into a state of self-inflicted isolation under Donald Trump’s second presidency.

Every day we are seeing reports about the rising number of US citizens leaving, or considering leaving, the land of the free and the home of the brave to relocate to other countries, where perhaps they hope to feel freer and less scared about what Trump might do next.

And who can blame them?

Where once there was the American Dream, offering its people aspiration and the freedom and opportunity to succeed and attain a better life, a nightmare is evolving and looking like it’s only going to get worse.

Americans are leaving their homeland, not in search of greener pastures, but to escape a political climate that has become increasingly hostile to science, diversity and constructive dissent.

Recent reports have quoted internet search activity related to leaving the US as skyrocketing by over 1,500 per cent since Trump’s re-election. This isn’t mere speculation; it’s a reflection of a populace increasingly disillusioned with their nation’s trajectory.

Beyond the exodus of citizens making headlines, tourists are also now actively avoiding the US as a holiday destination.

The US federal government’s National Travel and Tourism Office released preliminary figures earlier this month showing visits to the US from overseas fell 11.6 per cent in March, compared to the same month last year.

In my opinion, this is just the tip of the iceberg, especially now that we are seeing visitors arriving into the US being detained and, in some cases, immediately deported. This is hardly a warm welcome for tourists and the multi-billions they contribute to the US economy every year.

Trump’s deportation plans are not just impacting those arriving at the US border from other countries.

According to the Washington Post, the President’s private goal is to deport 1m people in a single year – although the US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked some of this activity, specifically in relation to Venezuelan migrants.

O say, does that star spangled banner yet wave?

Read more Trump’s Gilded Age American dream shows he is no historian

Indeed, it does, but it is waving goodbye to those who arguably have a legal right to stay in a place they have, until now, called home, and those highly skilled individuals who were once at the beating heart of US economic innovation and growth.

We are witnessing a remarkable mass migration of minds and money that will be a very great loss to America in the long-term; a brain drain that is already (according to immigration lawyers processing visa applications) proving to be a valuable gain for Europe and – more importantly and potentially – Britain.

Elon Musk’s reckless job cuts

The work of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, with its drastic drive to improve efficiency, was a key catalyst for this exodus. Job cuts at a phenomenal pace have created a huge surge in highly skilled workers becoming available in the global employment market.

In one instance, hundreds of employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) were abruptly fired. Their jobs were vital to the US’s nuclear program. While the Trump administration has tried to reinstate them, it has been unable to contact all of them after they were fired. Others have questioned whether they can return to work in such a chaotic environment.

Many of these people – in NNSA and across other departments – are world experts in their fields, and the loss of institutional knowledge in these agencies could be significant. There have been other actions too, such as drastic swingeing cuts to the National Institutes of Health that would end billions in funding for biomedical research.

According to a recent Reuters investigation, US scientists are defecting to Europe in their droves, citing political interference, budget cuts, and a climate of intimidation. These are the very people whose ingenuity fuels America’s economic engine. Lose them, and you don’t just lose prestige – you lose progress.

The UK is well-placed to make a bold offer to these scientists and experts – some of the world’s best and brightest minds – and attract them to Britain. We need to make it known that they will be welcome and appreciated in the UK.

We offer a vibrant research ecosystem with some of the best universities in the world. And after the US, we are the only other allied country with a trillion-dollar tech ecosystem.

These highly skilled workers could provide a boost in critical areas of the UK’s economy, bringing vital skills and expertise the UK needs to flourish, and our leaders need to work much harder to set out our stall.

As the last person to leave America is turning off the lights, we must let it be known there is opportunity, freedom and light at the end of the tunnel for those seeking new challenges and a warm welcome in Britain.

We should be rolling out the red carpet for them.

John Caudwell is an entrepreneur