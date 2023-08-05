Taking sporting images is an art, but anyone can try

That irritatingly obnoxious phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” gets bounded about as if a drunk selfie or edgy picture of the Shard is worth the same interest as Alberto Korda’s snap of Che Guevara or the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper”.

That irritatingly obnoxious phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” gets bounded about as if a drunk selfie or edgy picture of the Shard is worth the same interest as Alberto Korda’s snap of Che Guevara or the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper”.

Photography is damn hard, and capturing the various moving elements of any given sport makes that job even harder.

Some of the best snappers in the business take thousands of shots to produce on work of art, but it’s something anybody can attempt.

Read more URC side Ospreys to host rugby fixture in London

The Rugby Journal, a quarterly magazine focusing on long reads and complimentary photography, are running the Rugby Photographer of the Year, sponsored by Canterbury.

They’ve had over 300 entries inside the first week (you can enter here), split across six categories (young, portrait, action, landscape, spirit of rugby and portfolio.

Judge and columnist Paul Williams told City A.M.: “I am really looking forward to judging the awards, and especially seeing those photographers who are able to capture through the lens, what we as supporters capture through the eye.”

Danté Kim Hassan Omar Wamwayi Henry Sarosi Nacho Hernández Rachel Wright Sean Hale

Rugby Journal editor Alex Mead added: “The contact, the play-all-weathers attitude, and the fact it’s played by people from myriad cultures across the world has always made rugby a perfect subject for photography.

“Last year our category winners – chosen from 500 entries – came from America, Uganda, Australia, Spain and UK, so it’s a truly global competition and every shortlisted entry was also rewarded with a place in a year-long exhibition at the World Rugby Museum, Twickenham.”

Top prize is a grand, but who knows what kind of iconic image can come from a lowly camera – winners also get a full set of teamwear for a rugby club of their choice.

Sport and photography are a match made in heaven, capturing movement in a single image is an art.

Respect to those who give it a go, kudos to those who succeed.